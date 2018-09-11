Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hamstring feeling 'okay'

Hernandez said his hamstring was feeling "okay" Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez exited his previous start in the fifth inning with what the doctors deemed a low-grade hamstring strain. Manager Scott Servais said it will be up to the training staff to determine whether the veteran right-hander is fit to make his next start Saturday. If not, Erasmo Ramirez would move up a day to take his turn in the rotation. Either way, it doesn't sound like Hernandez will be forced to miss much additional time if he ultimately can't start Saturday.

