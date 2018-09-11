Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hamstring feeling 'okay'
Hernandez said his hamstring was feeling "okay" Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez exited his previous start in the fifth inning with what the doctors deemed a low-grade hamstring strain. Manager Scott Servais said it will be up to the training staff to determine whether the veteran right-hander is fit to make his next start Saturday. If not, Erasmo Ramirez would move up a day to take his turn in the rotation. Either way, it doesn't sound like Hernandez will be forced to miss much additional time if he ultimately can't start Saturday.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Not expected to miss much time•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Coughs up four runs in loss•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next start confirmed•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Second consecutive start confirmed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...