Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Headed to Seattle for evaluation
Hernandez (biceps) is headed back to Seattle to see a doctor, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners placed Hernandez on the 10-day DL on Saturday with right biceps tendinitis, subbing him out (both on the roster and in the rotation) for Marco Gonzales. Manager Scott Servais said he doesn't know how long Hernandez might be sidelined, but perhaps this upcoming evaluation will yield an estimated return timetable.
