Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hit hard in final spring start
Hernandez finished Cactus League play with a 15.95 ERA after allowing seven earned runs on six hits and two walks over three innings in a 16-2 loss to the Indians on Sunday.
Hernandez also recorded three strikeouts, but it was the way that he fell apart in the fourth inning that was particularly concerning. The former ace issued both of his walks and allowed four straight singles in the frame after getting through the first three innings having just allowed a solo home run to Oscar Mercado. Hernandez recently learned he would not be the Mariners' Opening Day starter for the first time in 11 seasons, and Greg Johns of MLB.com reports the right-hander isn't expected to take the hill until the fifth game of the season on April 1, following Seattle's season-opening series in Tokyo versus the Athletics.
