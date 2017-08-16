Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hopeful to return in early September
Hernandez (shoulder) will undergo another examination Friday and is hopeful to rejoin the rotation in early September, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The Mariners projected a 3-to-4-week recovery timetable for Hernandez on Aug. 8, when he landed on the disabled list for a second time this season due to a recurrence of shoulder bursitis. The latest comments from club officials suggest it's likely Hernandez is trending toward the longer end of that timetable, but a firmer return date won't be established until the 31-year-old is cleared to resume a throwing program.
