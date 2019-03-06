Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Inconsistent in 'B' game outing
Hernandez allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over four innings in a "B" game against Korean Baseball Organization team KT Wiz on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I made good pitches, a few mistakes, and they made me pay," he said. "I'm just trying to get my innings up. Next time I'll be five, then six. That's what I'm working on. I feel pretty good."
The mistakes Hernandez alluded to were indeed costly -- the veteran gave up a two-run double in the third inning and a two-run home run in the fourth. However, he came out of the outing reporting that his arm felt good and pleased with the fact he's progressively ramping up his workload. Coming off back-to-back uncharacteristically mediocre years, Hernandez is reportedly open to incorporating more breaking pitches into his repertoire in 2019 as he attempts to turn what is likely his last Mariners season into a bounce-back campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could rely on more breaking pitches•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Entering season as starter•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lit up in final appearance of 2018•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could return Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throws off flat ground•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Off pitching schedule until next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...