Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Inconsistent in 'B' game outing

Hernandez allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over four innings in a "B" game against Korean Baseball Organization team KT Wiz on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I made good pitches, a few mistakes, and they made me pay," he said. "I'm just trying to get my innings up. Next time I'll be five, then six. That's what I'm working on. I feel pretty good."

The mistakes Hernandez alluded to were indeed costly -- the veteran gave up a two-run double in the third inning and a two-run home run in the fourth. However, he came out of the outing reporting that his arm felt good and pleased with the fact he's progressively ramping up his workload. Coming off back-to-back uncharacteristically mediocre years, Hernandez is reportedly open to incorporating more breaking pitches into his repertoire in 2019 as he attempts to turn what is likely his last Mariners season into a bounce-back campaign.