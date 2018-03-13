Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Incorporates breaking balls in Tuesday's session

Hernandez (forearm) completed his bullpen session without issue Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Better yet, King Felix was able to add breaking balls to his repertoire already despite the plan for the session to just be 25 fastballs. Hernandez is confident that he can be ready for the beginning of the regular season, but it remains to be seen if the team wants to push him to achieve this. The plan right now is to have him pitch another bullpen session in two days then return to game action Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.