Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lands on disabled list
Hernandez (biceps) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 2.
The injury is being labeled as right biceps tendinitis. Recent trade acquisition Marco Gonzales was recalled in a corresponding move and will start in place of Hernandez on Saturday against the Royals. With the backdated stint, Hernandez will be eligible to return as soon as next Saturday (Aug. 12), but it's uncertain if he will be ready by that time.
