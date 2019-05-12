Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lands on injured list
Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.
Hernandez was shelled for seven runs over 2.1 innings Saturday against the Red Sox and was apparently battling the shoulder issue. It's not clear when he sustained the injury, but the veteran right-hander has allowed 18 runs (17 earned) in his last three starts. The Mariners have an off day Wednesday and can get by without a fifth starter until May 21, if necessary..
