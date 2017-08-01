Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lasts just 5.1 frames in no-decision

Hernandez allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters through 5.1 innings during Monday's win over Texas. He didn't factor into the decision.

The veteran entered the game with a rock-solid 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 through seven outings since returning from the disabled list, but Monday's showing might serve as a preview of things to come. Hernandez sports a 5.20 FIP and 2.0 HR/9 for the year, so it's probably best to keep expectations in check moving forward. He lines up to make his next start at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals.