Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Leaves due to fatigue
Hernandez was lifted from Friday's outing at Triple-A Tacoma due to fatigue, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
This is relatively positive news for Hernandez, who only made it to 30 pitches before leaving the contest. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Mariners exercise caution with the 33-year-old moving forward, however, especially considering the number of injuries he's dealt with over the last few years.
