Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lifted early due to illness

Hernandez was removed from Monday's start against the Royals due to illness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He lasted just one inning and allowed two runs on three hits while recording one strikeout and wouldn't factor into the decision.

Hernandez wasn't sharp in his brief outing, although virus-like symptoms likely impacted his performance. Given the nature of the issue, he figures to be able to make his next scheduled start Friday against Houston.