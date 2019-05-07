Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lit up by Yankees
Hernandez (1-3) took the loss against the Yankees on Monday, giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one in Seattle's 7-3 defeat.
The Yankees got to Hernandez early, tagging him for two runs in the first inning and four in the second before chasing him from the contest after five frames and 79 pitches. The veteran right-hander saw his ERA jump from 4.31 to 5.20 with the outing, to along with a 1.35 WHIP over 36.1 innings. He lines up to take on the Red Sox on the road in his next start on Saturday.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Mows down eight•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Turns in vintage effort•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Settles for no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Long balls mar quality start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Starting as expected•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal