Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lit up by Yankees

Hernandez (1-3) took the loss against the Yankees on Monday, giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one in Seattle's 7-3 defeat.

The Yankees got to Hernandez early, tagging him for two runs in the first inning and four in the second before chasing him from the contest after five frames and 79 pitches. The veteran right-hander saw his ERA jump from 4.31 to 5.20 with the outing, to along with a 1.35 WHIP over 36.1 innings. He lines up to take on the Red Sox on the road in his next start on Saturday.