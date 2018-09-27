Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lit up in final appearance of 2018
Hernandez (hamstring) dropped to 8-14 for the season after giving up five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks over four innings Wednesday in the Mariners' 9-3 loss to the Athletics. He struck out four in the 74-pitch outing.
The 32-year-old had been sidelined for two and a half weeks with the hamstring issue, so it's not overly surprising he faced a more limited pitch count than usual in his return to the mound. Even when no limitations have been in place with his workload this season, Hernandez has rarely provided the Mariners with quality innings as his career-worst 5.55 ERA and 1.40 WHIP attest. Hernandez remains under contract through next season and has a full no-trade clause, so it seems likely that he'll be back in Seattle in 2019 even though he no longer looks like a rotation-caliber pitcher, much less the staff ace that he once was.
