Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Logs likely final rehab start
Hernandez (lat) allowed an earned run on four hits, three walks and a wild pitch over three-plus innings in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Salt Lake on Monday. He struck out five.
Hernandez worked up to 69 pitches in what is slated to be his final rehab appearance. That came just one pitch short of the 70-pitch threshold that served as his goal, although it's worth noting that workload was ideally supposed to be spread over five innings. Some control issues cut Hernandez's outing short, but Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Hernandez's fastball sat in the high 80s and topped out at 91 mph. The veteran right-hander is expected to be activated in time to start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays after generating a 3.38 ERA across 13.1 innings over five rehab starts overall.
