Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Long balls mar quality start

Hernandez (1-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five as the Mariners fell 3-1 to the Astros.

Two of the three hits off the veteran right-hander were homers, and the Seattle offense couldn't make up the difference against Justin Verlander. Hernandez will carry a 4.38 ERA and 10:1 K:BB through 12.1 innings into his next outing Thursday, on the road against the Angels.