Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Makes strong case for Opening Day start
Hernandez (forearm) notched his first victory of spring in Saturday's 7-3 Cactus League win over the Cubs, allowing an earned run on four hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.
Ian Happ tagged him for a game-opening home run to left field, but Hernandez was relatively sharp otherwise while firing 63 pitches, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. The veteran right-hander was able to consistently hit 90-92 mph on his fastball and reported being satisfied with the condition of his arm following the start. As far as his chances of parlaying Saturday's showing into a 10th consecutive Opening Day turn, manager Scott Servais emphasized that how Hernandez's arm felt Sunday would go a long way toward his final decision.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Opening Day start remains in play•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for Opening Day start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Trying to work up to 45 pitches Monday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: 'Outstanding' in Friday bullpen session•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To throw minor-league game Monday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Set for extended bullpen Friday•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...