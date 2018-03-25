Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Makes strong case for Opening Day start

Hernandez (forearm) notched his first victory of spring in Saturday's 7-3 Cactus League win over the Cubs, allowing an earned run on four hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Ian Happ tagged him for a game-opening home run to left field, but Hernandez was relatively sharp otherwise while firing 63 pitches, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. The veteran right-hander was able to consistently hit 90-92 mph on his fastball and reported being satisfied with the condition of his arm following the start. As far as his chances of parlaying Saturday's showing into a 10th consecutive Opening Day turn, manager Scott Servais emphasized that how Hernandez's arm felt Sunday would go a long way toward his final decision.