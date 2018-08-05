Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Making next start
Manager Scott Servais has confirmed Hernandez will make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Each of King Felix's starts require prior confirmation these days, as it seems he's been flirting with being jettisoned from the rotation for some time. The turn against the Rangers will come in the prime hitting conditions of sweltering Texas, which doesn't exactly set up the struggling right-hander for success. However, the Mariners appear to have Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder), who's slated to make his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, as a contingency plan moving forward if Hernandez struggles.
