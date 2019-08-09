Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Mixed bag in second rehab

Hernandez (lat) allowed two earned runs on three hits over two innings in High-A Modesto's win over Inland Empire on Thursday. He also recorded three strikeouts.

Hernandez ran into some trouble in his second rehab start, but he was able to work up to 41 pitches overall without any apparent physical issues. The right-hander still appears to be some time away from a return considering he's still facing hitters at the lower levels of the minors, and it remains to be seen if he'll be pushed up to at least the Double-A level for his next rehab outing.