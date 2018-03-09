Mariners' Felix Hernandez: More aggressive throwing session Thursday
Hernandez (forearm) worked up to 40 pitches in a Thursday throwing session that pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, Jr. termed "a very positive day", Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "The ball was coming out nice, and he was freer and easier today," Stottlemyre said. "It was a lot better. Now, we can move forward with more intensity and distance, and then get to a bullpen [session]."
Hernandez had thrown 25 pitches in Wednesday's session, but Thursday's progress wasn't just measured in terms of duration. Rather, the veteran right-hander was also more aggressive with respect to velocity, taking another step toward an eventual bullpen session. Manager Scott Servais has said that there won't be much time between that benchmark and Hernandez's return to game action, although his plan is limit the 31-year-old to approximately 40 pitches during his first outing back.
