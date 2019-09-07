Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Moved up to start Sunday

Hernandez is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Astros.

Hernandez was only expected to get one start this week, but he'll pick up a two step after the Mariners elected to push Justus Sheffield's upcoming turn to next week in order to afford the rookie more rest. The right-hander has made three starts for the Mariners since returning from a lengthy injured-list stint Aug. 24, tossing 13.2 innings and giving up seven runs on 10 hits and eight walks while striking out 12.

