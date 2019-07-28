Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Moves to 60-day IL

The Mariners transferred Hernandez (lat) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Hernandez has been sidelined since mid-May with the lat injury, so his move from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL won't have any bearing on his recovery timeline. According to Greg Johns of MLB.com, Hernandez was spotted throwing live batting practice Sunday, suggesting that a minor-league rehab assignment could be on the horizon. If that's the case, Hernandez could be ready to rejoin the Mariners at some point in late August.

