Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Mows down eight

Hernandez allowed four earned runs on eight hits, a walk, a wild pitch and a hit batsman in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. He struck out eight and did not factor into the decision.

Hernandez got into trouble with the long ball early, allowing a leadoff home run to Daniel Descalso. He also saw Anthony Rizzo take him deep in the fifth with a man on, but Hernandez also encouragingly missed plenty of bats while compiling 11 swinging strikes overall. The veteran right-hander has been serviceable over his last four trips to the mound, generating a pair of quality starts, putting together consecutive eight-strikeout efforts and working at least six innings in each of those outings. He'll look to continue in similar form during his scheduled turn against the Yankees on Monday.

