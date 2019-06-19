Mariners' Felix Hernandez: MRI reveals no new issues
Hernandez's MRI on his lat revealed no new injuries Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez had been on a rehab assignment but paused due to shoulder fatigue. The Mariners evidently didn't find anything particularly worrisome, so he'll throw a few more bullpen sessions before heading back on a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Headed for further testing•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Dealing with shoulder fatigue•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Leaves due to fatigue•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Pulled from rehab outing•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Ready for rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To face live hitters•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...