Mariners' Felix Hernandez: MRI reveals no new issues

Hernandez's MRI on his lat revealed no new injuries Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez had been on a rehab assignment but paused due to shoulder fatigue. The Mariners evidently didn't find anything particularly worrisome, so he'll throw a few more bullpen sessions before heading back on a rehab assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories