Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Nabs sixth win of season

Hernandez (6-5) held the Athletics at bay to pick up the win Monday night, allowing one run on two hits and two walks across six innings of work. He struck out two.

There was nothing flashy about King Felix's outing, but it's hard to argue with the results. He threw 46 of his 70 pitches for strikes and was only touched up for a solo home run in his final inning. Hernandez is on track to make one more start this season, but with the Mariners already eliminated from the postseason chase, the team could opt to let him head into the offseason on a high note and focus on getting healthy for 2018. If he does make one final start, he would likely take his 4.36 ERA into Sunday's matchup with the Angels.