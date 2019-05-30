Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Nearing return mound work
Hernandez (lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
This is an encouraging step for Hernandez, who has been limited to throwing from flat ground as he works his way back from a Grade 1 lat strain. Barring setbacks, the veteran right-hander could be back with the Mariners before the end of June.
