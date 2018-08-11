Mariners' Felix Hernandez: New role further defined

Hernandez is likely to be utilized in long-relief situations in his new bullpen role, but manager Scott Servais isn't planning on bringing him during the middle of an inning for the time being, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was informed Thursday that he was being demoted from the starting rotation for the first time in his big-league career, a change that's going to require an adjustment period for both player and manager. On Servais' end, he concedes to not yet having Hernandez's exact relief duties "firmly defined", but he cited the veteran's ability to throw multiple innings as an advantage when speaking to reporters prior to Friday's game. Servais also emphasized the importance of being sensitive to the normal starter's pregame routine that has long been ingrained in Hernandez, noting that he does not plan on bringing him in mid-inning in order to replicate the warmup routine that Hernandez is accustomed to as much as possible.