Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next rehab start set

Hernandez (lat) will make his next rehab outing Thursday with High-A Modesto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It will be the second rehab start for Hernandez, and he is expected to throw about 45-50 pitches as he continues to rebuild his arm strength. The veteran right-hander figures to require a couple more games in the minors since he's been on the injured list for nearly three months.

