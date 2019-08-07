Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next rehab start set
Hernandez (lat) will make his next rehab outing Thursday with High-A Modesto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It will be the second rehab start for Hernandez, and he is expected to throw about 45-50 pitches as he continues to rebuild his arm strength. The veteran right-hander figures to require a couple more games in the minors since he's been on the injured list for nearly three months.
