Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next spring start set

Hernandez will make his next spring start Sunday against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It will be a split-squad day for the Mariners, with Mike Leake also taking the hill against the Angels in Tempe. Hernandez got some solid work in versus Korean Baseball Organization squad KT Wiz on Tuesday, allowing a pair of earned runs over four innings. The right-hander has emphasized he's most concerned with building up his pitch counts at present, so he'll likely strive to bump his workload up against Chicago.