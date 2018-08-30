Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next start confirmed

Hernandez will start against the Athletics on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It was previously unclear whether Hernandez would draw a third consecutive start following an impressive outing Tuesday against the Padres. King Felix was in near-vintage form while racking up nine strikeouts over a seven-inning quality start, and it's now confirmed he'll have a chance to build on his resurgent performance. A brief banishment to the bullpen earlier in August may have served as a wake-up call for the veteran right-hander, who's generated a .188 BAA and posted a 15:4 K:BB across 13 innings in two subsequent starts.