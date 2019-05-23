Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next step in rehab imminent

Hernandez (lat) is expected to begin playing light catch toward the end of the week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has been laying low since being diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain May 14, but it appears he's getting ready to ramp up his rehab in the coming days. The right-hander will likely continue keeping a deliberate pace in his recovery, considering he isn't expected to return to action until late June at the earliest.