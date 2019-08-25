Mariners' Felix Hernandez: No-decision in return

Hernandez (lat) pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, two of the three hits he surrendered left the yard, in the form of third-inning solo shots by Teoscar Hernandez and Bo Bichette. Hernandez threw 54 of his 88 pitches for strikes. After missing three-plus months with the injury, Hernandez owns a 6.09 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with a 38:11 K:BB in 44.1 innings this year. He'll take a 1-4 record into his next start versus the Rangers on Thursday.