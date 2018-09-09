Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Not expected to miss much time
Hernandez (hamstring) may have his next scheduled start pushed back a day or two, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
King Felix left his previous start in the fifth inning, but manager Scott Servais downplayed the severity of the injury. It doesn't seem like Hernandez will be hampered much by this injury moving forward, though it will be worth monitoring as the week moves along.
