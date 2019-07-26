Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Not starting rehab stint yet

Hernandez (lat) will throw live batting practice Sunday instead of beginning a rehab assignment with High-A Everett, which was previously the plan, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was expected to embark on a minor-league stint Sunday, but the Mariners have instead elected for the right-hander to fire at least one more bullpen before sending him out. How his side session unfolds will likely determine when his rehab assignment begins.