Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Notches third win Wednesday

Hernandez (3-2) picked up the win after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He struck out six batters.

Hernandez was greeted with a leadoff homer from Yoan Moncada, and the veteran conceded another run in what was a shaky opening frame, but he was able to settle in from there and notch his second quality start of the season. The 32-year-old owns an unremarkable 4.96 ERA through six starts, but that's in part due to an 8-run blowup start against the Giants on April 4. In his other five starts, Hernandez has a much more respectable 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 28.2 innings. He'll look to keep lowering his ERA in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the A's.