Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Notches third win Wednesday
Hernandez (3-2) picked up the win after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He struck out six batters.
Hernandez was greeted with a leadoff homer from Yoan Moncada, and the veteran conceded another run in what was a shaky opening frame, but he was able to settle in from there and notch his second quality start of the season. The 32-year-old owns an unremarkable 4.96 ERA through six starts, but that's in part due to an 8-run blowup start against the Giants on April 4. In his other five starts, Hernandez has a much more respectable 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 28.2 innings. He'll look to keep lowering his ERA in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the A's.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Tough-luck loser Sunday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Earns win Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hammered by Giants on Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up Opening Day win over Indians•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Cleared for Opening Day start•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...