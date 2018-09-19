Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Off pitching schedule until next week
Hernandez (hamstring) isn't expected to pitch for the Mariners until the team's season-ending homestand next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez resumed throwing Monday and was expected to throw a bullpen session by Thursday or Friday in preparation for a return to the mound by the weekend, but that plan won't come to fruition. He's not listed among the team's probable starters for the three-game series against the Rangers that begins Friday, suggesting that he'll need additional time to gear up for game action. With James Paxton (illness) also expected to return next week to give the Mariners five healthy starters, it's unclear if there will be a spot in the rotation available for Hernandez once the veteran is deemed ready.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Expected to rejoin team this weekend•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throwing again Monday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To join team next week•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Won't start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hamstring feeling 'okay'•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Not expected to miss much time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....