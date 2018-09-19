Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Off pitching schedule until next week

Hernandez (hamstring) isn't expected to pitch for the Mariners until the team's season-ending homestand next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez resumed throwing Monday and was expected to throw a bullpen session by Thursday or Friday in preparation for a return to the mound by the weekend, but that plan won't come to fruition. He's not listed among the team's probable starters for the three-game series against the Rangers that begins Friday, suggesting that he'll need additional time to gear up for game action. With James Paxton (illness) also expected to return next week to give the Mariners five healthy starters, it's unclear if there will be a spot in the rotation available for Hernandez once the veteran is deemed ready.