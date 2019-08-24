Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Officially activated

Hernandez (lat) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez will start Saturday against the Blue Jays, taking the mound in a major-league game for the first time since mid-May. He most recently worked three innings for Triple-A Tacoma in a rehab outing, throwing 69 pitches in the process. While he may not work extremely deep into the game, he also shouldn't face major restrictions.

