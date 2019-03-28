Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for '19 debut

Hernandez pitched five innings in a simulated game Wednesday and remains on track to make his season debut Monday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez's work was scheduled so as to keep him on a normal pitching schedule ahead of his first turn as the Mariners' fifth starter. The veteran right-hander worked against Daniel Vogelbach, Dylan Moore and David Freitas in Wednesday's outing. The former ace will be looking to bounce back from a rough spring when he takes the hill against the Angels, as he allowed a 15.95 ERA across 7.1 innings in Cactus League play.