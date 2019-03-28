Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for '19 debut
Hernandez pitched five innings in a simulated game Wednesday and remains on track to make his season debut Monday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez's work was scheduled so as to keep him on a normal pitching schedule ahead of his first turn as the Mariners' fifth starter. The veteran right-hander worked against Daniel Vogelbach, Dylan Moore and David Freitas in Wednesday's outing. The former ace will be looking to bounce back from a rough spring when he takes the hill against the Angels, as he allowed a 15.95 ERA across 7.1 innings in Cactus League play.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Pitching sim game next•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hit hard in final spring start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Next spring start set•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Inconsistent in 'B' game outing•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could rely on more breaking pitches•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Entering season as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...