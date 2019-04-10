Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for next start

Hernandez (illness) reported feeling better Tuesday after exiting Monday's start with a bout of stomach flu and is on track to make his next start Saturday against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Although the right-hander lasted only one inning before being pulled, the four full days between starts should afford him enough time to recover. Hernandez's diminished strength seemed to affect him Monday against the Royals (two earned runs on three hits over an inning), but he was solid while allowing just one earned run over 5.1 innings in his first start against the Angels back on April 1.