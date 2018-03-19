Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for Opening Day start

Hernandez is scheduled to make a Cactus League start Saturday against the Cubs, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hernandez got through three innings in a minor-league game Monday without issue, so now the team will progress him to pitching in a big-league contest. As things stand now, starting Saturday's tilt would put Hernandez in line to start Opening Day, though no announcement on that front has been made yet. Hernandez's status for the start of the season should become apparent following Saturday's outing, though.