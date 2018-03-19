Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for Opening Day start
Hernandez is scheduled to make a Cactus League start Saturday against the Cubs, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hernandez got through three innings in a minor-league game Monday without issue, so now the team will progress him to pitching in a big-league contest. As things stand now, starting Saturday's tilt would put Hernandez in line to start Opening Day, though no announcement on that front has been made yet. Hernandez's status for the start of the season should become apparent following Saturday's outing, though.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Trying to work up to 45 pitches Monday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: 'Outstanding' in Friday bullpen session•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To throw minor-league game Monday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Set for extended bullpen Friday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Incorporates breaking balls in Tuesday's session•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Bullpen session scheduled for Tuesday•
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...