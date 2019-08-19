Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track to return next weekend
Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that he expects Hernandez (lat) to return from the 60-day injured list to start either Saturday or Sunday versus the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hernandez is slated to make what will be his fourth and final rehab start Monday at Triple-A Tacoma, when he'll attempt to work up to five innings. If Hernandez performs well and steers clear of any setbacks with his strained right lat, he would slot back into the Seattle rotation next weekend for his first start with the big club since May 11. Since the Mariners have been getting by with four-man rotation after trading Mike Leake to the Diamondbacks on July 31, the team won't have to move a starter to the bullpen to make room for Hernandez.
