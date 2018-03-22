Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Opening Day start remains in play

Hernandez (forearm) is currently penciled in by manager Scott Servais as the Opening Day starter, but the skipper won't make a definitive decision until the right-hander gets through his Saturday Cactus League start against the Cubs, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "We still haven't made a decision on it yet," Servais said. "It really depends on where he's at and how he comes out of [this Saturday's outing]. If he does need one more, we'll give him one more. But we want to give him every opportunity to make the Opening Day start if it's good and he's able to hit the benchmarks we have out there."

Lefty James Paxton remains the fallback option, but the prospect of Hernandez toeing the rubber on March 29 against the Indians -- once deemed a relative longshot -- appears be highly plausible at the moment. Hernandez's three strong innings against Padres minor leaguers last Monday certainly went a long way toward helping his cause, giving him a realistic opportunity to log a majors-leading 10th consecutive Opening Day start if he looks similarly impressive Saturday.