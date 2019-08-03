Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Perfect in rehab start
Hernandez (lat) drew the start for Low-A Everett against Spokane on Friday and fired two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.
Hernandez unsurprisingly breezed through his outing, throwing 13 of his 20 pitches for strikes and inducing four groundouts on his six outs. It would have likely been worrisome had Hernandez struggled to any appreciable degree, considering the lower level of competition. It remains to be seen if he'll remain with the AquaSox for at least one more rehab appearance before moving up his assignment to a higher level of the minors.
