Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up fifth win despite shaky performance
Hernandez (5-3) allowed five runs on eight hits -- including a home run -- while striking out seven over five innings in a win over the Tigers in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. He issued two walks.
The five runs brought his season ERA up to 5.66, but Hernandez got plenty of run support and is now tied for the American League lead in wins. Hernandez is struggling mightily with homers (10 allowed in 49.1 innings) and he's walking batters at the highest rate of his career. It's tough to expect his offense to bail him out every time. The 32-year-old gets these same Tigers his next time out, this time at home.
