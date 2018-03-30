Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up Opening Day win over Indians

Hernandez (1-0) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 scoreless innings in a win over the Indians on Thursday.

The Mariners pulled Hernandez after 84 pitches -- all part of the plan after a line drive off the forearm cost Hernandez a chunk of spring training. Hernandez only built up to 63 pitches in his final Cactus League start. The reins figure to come off for his next outing although the team has talked about managing Hernandez more conservatively this season in an attempt to get him to 30 starts. The last time Hernandez made 30 starts was 2015. Next up: a road matchup against the Giants on Wednesday.