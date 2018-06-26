Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up seventh win

Hernandez (7-6) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings Monday in Baltimore, picking up his seventh win of the season.

He only threw 81 pitches (48 strikes) in the baseline quality start. Hernandez's ERA was up to 5.83 on May 29, and it now sits at 5.10, as he has quality starts in three of his last five starts. King Felix will take the mound again at home this weekend against the Royals.