Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up seventh win
Hernandez (7-6) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings Monday in Baltimore, picking up his seventh win of the season.
He only threw 81 pitches (48 strikes) in the baseline quality start. Hernandez's ERA was up to 5.83 on May 29, and it now sits at 5.10, as he has quality starts in three of his last five starts. King Felix will take the mound again at home this weekend against the Royals.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows one earned in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throws seven strong•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gets early hook•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Puts up vintage performance•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Yields five more runs in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows four earned runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...