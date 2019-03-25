Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Pitching sim game next

Hernandez will pitch in a simulated game Wednesday in order to get work in before the regular season and stay on his rotation schedule, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

King Felix finds himself in the unusual and undesirable position of slotting in at the back end of a rotation he's frequently helmed over the last decade. Hernandez essentially "earned" his No. 5 spot by following up a career-worst 2018 season with a 15.95 ERA across 7.1 Cactus League frames. The right-hander's Wednesday work puts him on track to take the hill versus the Angels for his first 2019 start April 1.