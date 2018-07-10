Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Placed on disabled list
Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 8 with lower-back stiffness, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The back has apparently been an issue in his most recent starts, and his performance has suffered as a result. Seattle will give Hernandez some extra time to rest, presumably with the hope that he can be ready to roll early on in the second half. A replacement in the Mariners' rotation was not immediately named, but Johns suggests it could be Roenis Elias if the team decides against promoting a starter from the minors.
