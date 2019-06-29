Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Plays catch Friday
Hernandez (lat) played catch prior to Friday's game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez exited a June 15 rehab outing for Triple-A Tacoma due to shoulder fatigue, a different issue than the lat problem that originally landed him on the injured list. The veteran right-hander made enough progress in recent days so as to be able to begin playing light catch again, but reports on how well Hernandez's shoulder tolerated Friday's activity are still pending.
