Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Plays catch Tuesday

Hernandez played catch Tuesday for the first time since suffering a serious forearm contusion in his first spring start, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez is on schedule to be ready by Opening Day. He'll need some time in bullpen sessions and a Cactus League start or two before he's ready, but since he's throwing with over three weeks remaining before the start of the season, there's plenty of time to make that happen.

