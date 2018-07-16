Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Plays catch without issue Saturday
Hernandez (back) played catch without issue Saturday and remains on target to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the White Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez is fortunate that his injury came along just prior to the All-Star break, as it will apparently allow him to only miss one start. Naturally, that will require that he remain free of setbacks during the coming week, but the right-hander appears to be on the right track thus far. If he's able to return against Chicago next Saturday, he'll look to begin rebounding from an uneven first half in which he generated a 5.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 105.2 innings over 19 starts.
